Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMCR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

