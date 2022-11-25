Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetLife in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MetLife by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

