William Blair Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

PODD stock opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.29 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

