B. Riley Comments on Seabridge Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Seabridge Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

NYSE SA opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

