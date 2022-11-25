Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

