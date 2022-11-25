The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Insider Patrick Edwardson Purchases 5,000 Shares

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($18,919.24).

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON NAIT opened at GBX 316 ($3.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £443.14 million and a PE ratio of 987.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The North American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 256.30 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.39.

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

