Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys £1,862 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,724 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £1,862 ($2,201.73).

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioventix alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bruce Hiscock sold 204 shares of Bioventix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,341 ($39.51), for a total transaction of £6,815.64 ($8,059.17).

Bioventix Stock Performance

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,600 ($42.57) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,406.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,449.34. Bioventix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,880 ($34.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,800 ($44.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £187.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,465.75.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

About Bioventix

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 100 ($1.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.92%.

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.