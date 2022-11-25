Brett Lance Miller Buys 38,800 Shares of Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,716 ($3,211.54).

Secured Income Fund Price Performance

Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Secured Income Fund Plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

Get Secured Income Fund alerts:

Secured Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.75.

About Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Read More

