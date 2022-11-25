Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Buys 1,301 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,384.24).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
Shares of LON:AQX opened at GBX 430 ($5.08) on Friday. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £116.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.