Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Neil Crabb Sells 100,000 Shares

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total value of £83,000 ($98,143.55).
Frontier IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of FIPP opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.05) on Friday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.59. The firm has a market cap of £48.85 million and a P/E ratio of 522.35.
About Frontier IP Group
