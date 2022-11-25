Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Neil Crabb Sells 100,000 Shares

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total value of £83,000 ($98,143.55).

Frontier IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of FIPP opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.05) on Friday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.59. The firm has a market cap of £48.85 million and a P/E ratio of 522.35.

About Frontier IP Group

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, identifies and evaluates commercialization of intellectual property generated by academics, universities, and other partners in the United Kingdom. It also provides investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

