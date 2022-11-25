Insider Buying: Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Acquires 1,185,964 Shares of Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider David Andrew Beech purchased 1,185,964 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £996,209.76 ($1,177,970.63).

Knights Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.13) on Friday. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12). The stock has a market cap of £82.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2,390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

