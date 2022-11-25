Jonathan Hill Sells 1,016 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($134.39), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($136,535.89).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £118.20 ($139.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £20.78 billion and a PE ratio of -49.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £108.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,678.08. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a one year high of £121.30 ($143.43).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($152.54) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($130.07) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($158.45) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £138.31 ($163.54).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

