Alan Dale Acquires 23 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($146.86).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Alan Dale acquired 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £126.50 ($149.58).

On Thursday, September 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 611 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £122.20 ($144.50).

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 500.01 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 574.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.84.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

