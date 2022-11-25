Alan Dale Acquires 23 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($146.86).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Alan Dale acquired 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £126.50 ($149.58).
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 611 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £122.20 ($144.50).
Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 500.01 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 574.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.84.
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
