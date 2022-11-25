Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €24.67 ($25.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.20. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

