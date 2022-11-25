Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE EGT opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

