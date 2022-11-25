Opsens (CVE:OPS) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

