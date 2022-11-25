Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVE EGT opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$98.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

