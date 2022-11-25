Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($234.69) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RI stock opened at €190.65 ($194.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.05. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.