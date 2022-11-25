STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at €37.42 ($38.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €34.09 and its 200 day moving average is €34.52. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

