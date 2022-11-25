Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($663.27) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €547.70 ($558.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €486.11 and a 200 day moving average of €501.22. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.