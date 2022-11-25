Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €5.98 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.38. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.06 ($27.61).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

