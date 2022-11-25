Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Salzgitter Trading Up 0.5 %

SZG opened at €27.60 ($28.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.48.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

