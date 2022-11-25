Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at €50.47 ($51.50) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.94.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

