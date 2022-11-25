UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.98% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday.

Alstom Trading Up 1.2 %

ALO opened at €24.67 ($25.17) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.20.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

