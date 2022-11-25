International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.51. 8,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Specifically, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,027. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 701,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

