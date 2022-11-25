SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 30th (NASDAQ:SVRE)

SaverOne 2014’s (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 30th. SaverOne 2014 had issued 2,941,918 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $12,150,121 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Up 3.8 %

SVRE stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.