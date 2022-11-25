Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 31,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 821,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Specifically, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

