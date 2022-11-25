Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59. 161,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.