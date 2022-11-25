Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $644.76 million and a PE ratio of 88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

