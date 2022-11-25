Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
