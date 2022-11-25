Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $18.17. Guess’ shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 5,114 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.