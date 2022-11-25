Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $18.17. Guess’ shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 5,114 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Guess’ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.
In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
