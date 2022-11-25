MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 7,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,953,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Specifically, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MultiPlan by 60.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 2,103.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 123,957 shares in the last quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
