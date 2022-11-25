Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $104.46 and last traded at $104.41. Approximately 3,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 884,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 133.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers by 13.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rogers by 135.9% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 11,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Rogers by 166.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

