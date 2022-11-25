Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $20.84. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 94,697 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.