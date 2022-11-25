Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 6,353 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

