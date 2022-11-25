Investors Buy Large Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 5,906 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $254.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

