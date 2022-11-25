Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Unity Software Call Options (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 42,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 29,282 call options.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $81,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.