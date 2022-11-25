Maxar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average volume of 1,187 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 11.2 %

MAXR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.