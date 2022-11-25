Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,261 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.