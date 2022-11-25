Comstock Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,037 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 3,494 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

CRK opened at $19.24 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $83,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.