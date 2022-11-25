Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 1,068 call options.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBC opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

