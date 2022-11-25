uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.79. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. uniQure shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 9,095 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uniQure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in uniQure by 1,912.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $1,935,000. State Street Corp grew its position in uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in uniQure by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.