Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $133,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,397.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $938,410. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 209.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 689,960 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

