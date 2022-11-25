Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.70. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 9,519 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

