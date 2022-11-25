Southwestern Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,355 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the typical volume of 19,431 put options.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.