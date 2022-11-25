Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 6,582 call options.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

