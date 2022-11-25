Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 6,582 call options.
CSX Stock Up 0.5 %
CSX stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
