Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Katapult has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,361,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 420,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

