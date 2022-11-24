Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,328 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

