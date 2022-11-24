AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,407 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.44.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

