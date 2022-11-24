Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

